Intruder entered Queen’s bedroom, forced her to run out in worst royal security breach

Queen Elizabeth II lives a fully-shielded life with security guards surrounding her and keeping a close look out for danger even from within the palace.

However, there was an instance when an intruder had slipped in through some security lapse and entered the monarch’s private bedroom which coerced her to exit while still donning her night gown.

Michael Fagan confessed to The Sun that he had entered Her Majesty’s bedroom 40 years earlier as he was persistent on her helping him. He recalled how the Queen had demanded to know what he was doing inside her room before she dashed out to get security, back in July 1982.

This incident has been named the worst royal security breaches of the 20th century as Fagan climbed into the palace through an open window, in spite of strict security.

According to Fagan, he had been “depressed” after his wife parted ways with him.

He told the outlet that he had been burdened with the responsibility of raising four children on his own and only wanted to know if the Queen could help him deal with his problems.

“I pulled back the curtains and the woman in bed sits up and says in an accent like the finest glass, ‘What are you doing here?’ There’s the Queen in front of me. I was dumbstruck. I don’t know anyone else who wouldn’t be,” he recalled.