Prince Harry's lookalike says career 'destroyed' after Duke's exit from royal family

Prince Harry has a lookalike, who has been left with a job, ever since the Duke of Sussex bid farewell to the royal family.

Harry's doppelganger, Henry Morley, used to make thousands of pounds while posing as the former royal, but has not gotten a single booking ever since the Duke left the UK to live and independent life.

"A lot of businesses don’t want to use Harry and Meghan to promote themselves because they think they’ve abandoned their country,” Morley told Metro UK.

“I think whether business picks up again will depend on what Harry and Meghan do with their careers.”



“If he’s going to stay out of the public eye, then that’s my career over,” he added. “I’m hoping he and Meghan might become stars in their own right in America, but more like Hollywood celebrities rather than royals.”

Morley told the outlet that he used to make as much as £2,500 a week - at times even $3,335 - as someone who has bears an uncanny resemblance to Harry.

However, lately no one seems to show any interest in a Harry lookalike, he added.

Morley went on to add that his career skyrocketed during Harry's royal wedding with Meghan Markle in 2018.

During that time, he was paid up to £1,500 - more than $2,000 - per appearance to pose as Prince Harry.

He added that he has appeared with more than 10 Meghan lookalikes since the pair met four years ago.

“My girlfriend gets a bit jealous because people in the street always want a picture with me but not with her, and she says people are looking at me when I go down the street,” he said. “To be honest I don’t even notice anymore. I’ve been told I look like him since I was 18.”