Sat Aug 29, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 30, 2020

Famous Seraiki singer Shafaullah Khan Rokhri breaths his last in Islamabad

Sun, Aug 30, 2020
Renowned Seraiki singer, Shafaullah Khan Rokhri. — Radio Pakistan 

Renowned Seraiki singer, Shafaullah Khan Rokhri passed away in Islamabad on Saturday.

According to sources within the singer's family, he suffered a cardiac arrest.

He will be laid to rest in Mianwali, his home town.

He sang many famous songs, of which "Aaj Kala Jora Pa Saadi Farmaish Te" became his identity.

