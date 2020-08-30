Famous Seraiki singer Shafaullah Khan Rokhri breaths his last in Islamabad

Renowned Seraiki singer, Shafaullah Khan Rokhri. — Radio Pakistan

Renowned Seraiki singer, Shafaullah Khan Rokhri passed away in Islamabad on Saturday.



According to sources within the singer's family, he suffered a cardiac arrest.

He will be laid to rest in Mianwali, his home town.

He sang many famous songs, of which "Aaj Kala Jora Pa Saadi Farmaish Te" became his identity.