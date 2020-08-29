close
Sat Aug 29, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 29, 2020

Maria Sharapova's boyfriend shares Chadwick Boseman's throwback video

Alexander Gilkes joined Black Panther fans to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman who died of cancer.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Britain shared two clips of the actor in which he is seen surprising his fans with his unexpected appearance before them.

Gilkes and former tennis star Maria Sharapova have been dating for the last couple of years and according to multiple reports, the pair is expected to marry soon.

Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.


