Sat Aug 29, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 29, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly recalls meeting with Chadwick Boseman

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Aug 29, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly on Saturday said he would never stop being grateful to Chadwick Boseman for giving his daughter a superhero.

The Cleveland rapper took to Twitter to pay tribute to "Black Panther" actor who died of cancer on Friday.

Recalling his meeting with the late actor, MGK wrote on Twitter, "I met Chadwick before, his smile made me smile."

He added, "I will never stop being grateful to him for giving my daughter a super hero."


