Sneak peek into Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski’s romantic vacation at his French chateau

Hollywood star Brad Pitt and his new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski have taken over the internet ever since it was confirmed that the two are dating.

As the couple embarks on the highly-discussed vacation in France, E! News took a look inside their romantic getaway at the Chateau Miraval, the vineyard and estate which was purchased by the Hollywood A-lister along with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie back in 2011 for $60 million.

According to E! News, the couple headed to the romantic location as the Fight Club hunk is “participating in a campaign for his wine” while his ladylove accompanies him over the weekend.

The property owned by Jolie and Pitt spans over 1,200 acres with 35 bedrooms in Correns, France where the former couple also hosted their wedding in 2014.

The expansive 17th-century estate boasts of olive gardens, a private lake, a helipad, elaborate fountains, a vineyard and a moat.

