Chadwick Boseman: Marvel stars struck with grief after 'Black Panther' star's death

Chadwick Boseman passed away on Friday at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer--File photo

American actor Chadwick Boseman's sudden demise left his fans, followers and fellow stars in a state of shock.

Soon after the Black Panther actor’s death was confirmed, his fellow Marvel stars came forth to say their parting words for Boseman and pay homage to him.

Don Cheedle who plays James Rhodes aka the War Machine in Avengers films, turned to Twitter and said: “I will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... forever and ever.”

Brie Larson who starred as Captain Marvel alongside Boseman in Avengers: Endgame also bid adieu to her friend, saying: “Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure…Rest in power and peace my friend.”

Mark Ruffalo who essays Hulk, wrote on Twitter: “All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of Chadwick Boseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.”

Chris Pratt aka Star Lord of Guardians of the Galaxy, said in his tribute: “This is such devastating news. We’re praying for his family. The world has lost an immeasurable talent and a great person.”

Chris Hemsworth who plays the character of the iconic Thor, was also grief-stricken as he wrote on Instagram: "Gonna miss you mate. Absolutely heartbreaking. One of the kindest most genuine people I’ve met. Sending love and support to all the family xo RIP."

Marvel Studios too honoured the late star who played the King of Black Panther, T’Challa in four of the studios’ films. “Our hears are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family, Your legacy will live on forever. Rest in peace.”

Boseman passed away on Friday at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. The actor has kept his health issues strictly under wraps.