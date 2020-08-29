Qureshi says Nawaz Sharif has a 'moral duty' to return to Pakistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Nawaz Sharif had been allowed to leave Pakistan on the advice of medical experts. The News/via Geo.tv/Files

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Friday former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has a 'moral duty' to return to Pakistan now.



Addressing media outside his residence, Qureshi said the government had allowed Nawaz to leave the country in order "to save his life".

The PML-N supremo has been in London for medical treatment since November 2019. The government had earlier given approval to the former premier to travel abroad but is now raising doubts over the medical reports that formed the basis of the decision.



The foreign minister said Nawaz was allowed to leave Pakistan on the advice of medical experts.

Speaking of Pakistan and India’s relations, the FM said New Delhi did not leave any chance to cause troubles with Islamabad.

"India should release water [into the rivers] after planning based on moral grounds," he said.

"India does not spare a chance to trouble Pakistan," he added, noting that it was likely to do the same while releasing water.

Talking about the coronavirus crisis in the country, Qureshi said the intensity of the pandemic had reduced. "Comparing the statistics with our neighbouring country [India], the situation in Pakistan is much better," he said.

Nonetheless, FM Qureshi advised that following safety measures was in the interest of the people.