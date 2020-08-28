close
Fri Aug 28, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 28, 2020

Brad Pitt's new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski winning hearts with her true beauty: Pics

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Aug 28, 2020

Brad Pitt's new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski, who is rumoured to be dating with the Hollywood star, has graced the pages of many magazines over the years as well as adding her own stunning snaps to social media.

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star  was photographed with the German model arriving in France earlier this week – nine months since they were first spotted looking cosy at a Kanye West  gig in Los Angeles in November 2019.

The pair were seen enjoying the moments together in the VIP box during the rapper's performance at the Hollywood Bowl.

The natural stunner has cropped up in number of magazines   and stunned fans with her true beauty on social media. Here are some of the  Nicole's sizzling snaps:




