‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan, wife Neslisah Alkoclar celebrate 6th wedding anniversary

Leading Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan and wife Neslisah Alkoclar are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary today (Friday) August 28.



Engin, who essays the titular role in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi, turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with wifey Neslisah Alkoclar and showered love on her.

He mentioned 28.08.2014, the date of their wedding in the caption with heart emoticons and wrote in Turkish language “kelimeler kifayetsiz.”

Neslisah Alkoclar also took to photo-video sharing app and posted a PDA-filled photo with Engin. She penned down a heartfelt note for hubby in Turkish language and extended love to him.

She also mentioned the date of their wedding (28.08.2014) saying “6 years”.

Engin Altan Duzyatan and Neslisah Alkoclar tied the knot on August 28, 2014 and they have two children four years old son Emir Aras Duzyatan and daughter Alara.

The couple also recently celebrated the second birthday of their daughter Alara and shared adorable photos with the fans.