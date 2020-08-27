close
Thu Aug 27, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 27, 2020

Karachi: ‘Crazy’ video of police personnel being rescued on Shahrae Faisal

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 27, 2020

A video is being shared on social media showing police personnel being rescued from a van stuck near Nursury on Sharae Faisal amid fast-flowing water during torrential rains that lashed the city on Thursday.

A large number of people can be seen in the footage holding a rope to help the policemen come to a safer place.

Social media users also vent their anger on the authorities over the chaos in the city.

“This is not a scene from some river rafting but @sindhpolicedmc personnel trying to save their lives near Nursery Sharah.e.Faisal,” one commented.

“Crazy scenes from the streets of a badly flooded Karachi,” another user said.



