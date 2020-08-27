Karachi rains: Helpline numbers in case of emergency

As rain continues to lash Karachi, Sindh and other parts of the country during the monsoon season, these tips may come in handy during the rainy season.

At all costs one must be careful to avoid electrocution and other accidents whenever it rains heavily.

A lot of Karachi's problems are due to a lack of proper drainage system which triggers urban flooding. However, these are some of the precautionary measures that Karachiites can use to be prepared for the rain.

Emergency numbers



The following emergency numbers are useful to keep in case an emergency. We pray that you do not.

Sindh Rangers: Helpline - 1101, Whatsapp - 0347-9001111

PDMA Sindh Emergency Operations Centre: 021-99332003, 99332005, 35381810, 0335-5557362 or Helpline - 1736

Edhi Information: 115, 02132340066, 02132340077 Police Helpline: 15, 02199212652, 02199212634 K-Electric complaint: 118 Commissioner Control Room Help Line: 021 99203443, 021 99205634 DC South Control Rome Help Line: 02199202822, 0346 3202130

Electric Shock



Water is a very good conductor of electricity and in rains if power lines break and fall into a pool of water it can become a deathtrap so be weary of them. Avoid walking outside during heavy rainfall. If going outdoors is a must, then avoid wading through water if you spot broken power lines in water. If you spot broken power lines then inform K-Electric on their helpline (given above). Avoid touching wet electrical switches such as doorbells

Protect your vehicle

If you venture outside then make sure your vehicle is equipped to deal with the torrential downpour. Make sure your windscreen wipers are functioning properly The most common reason for of vehicle breakdown is when water is sucked into the exhaust pipe when the car goes through water. Usually connecting a high-grade piece of pipe to make sure water does not find its way into the exhaust can make the difference between a car stalling and running during heavy rainfall. Keep you headlights and hazards on high beam as visibility may get affected during the downpour. Adjust how you drive according to the weather. You will have to drive slower and pay more attention to the road than usual to avoid skidding, slipping and causing a collision. Depending on your vehicles it may not be advisable to drive through water deeper than a few inches without hydroplaning - which is when your tyres lose contact with the road. If your vehicle begins to skid, do not slam the breaks, remain calm and guide your vehicle in the direction you wish to proceed.

Protect your home