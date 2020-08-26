Meghan Markle, Prince Harry befriend A-listers as Margot Robbie extends dinner invite

With Prince Harry and Meghan Makrle settled-well across the pond in their post-royal lives, the couple is already rubbing shoulder with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

After word got out about the couple’s close ties with British singer Adele, it appears the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now getting warmly welcomed back in the US through a dinner invite by Hollywood star Margot Robbie.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 30, spoke to New! magazine about the former royals and how she would be delighted to host them for dinner.

"We haven't [had dinner] but I would, for sure. Whenever I met Harry in London at parties, he was always a lot of fun, so it would be great to have them both over,” said Robbie.

The Suicide Squad star also gave the couple a word of advice regarding the turbulent move across the pond, saying: "Give it time, I think. I have moved country twice now and it's not easy, but in time, places become home and LA has a lot to offer.”

Upon being asked whether or not actor had rubbed shoulders with Meghan before, Robbie said: "No, not really. But obviously I know Harry and I kind of feel like we can relate to them and their move, so it would be cool to hang out and have dinner."

Robbie had met the duke back when she lived in London with her husband.