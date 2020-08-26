Esra Bilgic serves major fashion goals in uber-chic attire

Esra Bilgic of Ertugrul Ghazi fame was seen serving major styling inspiration in her latest mesmerising photo.

The Turkish starlet took to Instagram to share an inside picture from her upcoming drama Ramos.

In the stunning picture, Esra can be seen clad in a white power-suit, with her tresses down in loose curls.

She captioned her post as, "#RAMO," with a heart emoji.

Check out Esra's latest picture here

A few days earlier, Esra aka Halime Sultan, shared the teaser of Ramos, which is her next venture for Turkish TV.

"There are tears at the end of every love. It flows, drops, floods and goes," her post read.

Esra's previous pictures show how shehas styled pant suits effortlessly, channelling utmost charm and poise.







