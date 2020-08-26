close
Tue Aug 25, 2020
Esra Bilgic serves major fashion goals in uber-chic attire

Esra Bilgic serves major fashion goals in uber-chic attire 

Esra Bilgic of Ertugrul Ghazi fame was seen serving major styling inspiration in her latest mesmerising photo.

The Turkish starlet took to Instagram to share an inside picture from her upcoming drama Ramos

In the stunning picture, Esra can be seen clad in a white power-suit, with her tresses down in loose curls.

She captioned her post as, "#RAMO," with a heart emoji.

Check out Esra's latest picture here

View this post on Instagram

#RAMO ️

A post shared by Esra Bilgiç (@esbilgic) on

A few days earlier, Esra  aka Halime Sultan, shared the teaser of Ramos, which is her next venture for Turkish TV.

"There are tears at the end of every love. It flows, drops, floods and goes," her post read.

Esra's previous pictures show how shehas styled pant suits effortlessly, channelling utmost charm and poise.

View this post on Instagram

Suit up for @jazzdigital

A post shared by Esra Bilgiç (@esbilgic) on



