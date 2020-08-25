Britney Spears shares new dance video on Instagram

Britney Spears- whose infamous conservatorship was just extended until February 2021 - has shared a 'very sweaty' dance video on Instagram.

The 38-year-old singer took to social media on Monday to share a stunning dance video. She also wrote a lengthy note about her activities she's indulged with amid the pandemic.

'I’m very sweaty here and yes I’m working on my body !!!! It’s very hard at this time because there’s really nowhere to go and everything is closed ….. but I swear to God food has never tasted so good,' she wrote in the caption along with several food emojis.

"I used to feel ice cold after a work out…. now I’m learning I actually sweat when I work out and I enjoy it !!!!," she added for her roughly 26.1 million followers.



Gushing about her love for food, the singer also asked her followers what they have been learning on their own time.

In the earlier post, the pop star also revealed her love of crystals and how she has turned to collecting them throughout the pandemic.

