Tue Aug 25, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 25, 2020

Britney Spears shares new dance video on Instagram

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Aug 25, 2020

Britney Spears- whose infamous conservatorship was just extended until February 2021 - has shared a 'very sweaty' dance video on Instagram.

The 38-year-old singer took to social media on Monday to share a stunning dance video. She also wrote  a lengthy note about her activities  she's indulged with amid the pandemic.

'I’m very sweaty here and yes I’m working on my body !!!! It’s very hard at this time because there’s really nowhere to go and everything is closed ….. but I swear to God food has never tasted so good,' she wrote in the caption along with several food emojis.

View this post on Instagram

I’m very sweaty here and yes I’m working on my body !!!! It’s very hard at this time because there’s really nowhere to go and everything is closed ….. but I swear to God food has never tasted so good !!!! I’ve heard people say …. “love people who love food” …. well damn I must be really loved !!!! I love food because it touches my soul …. ok now back to my point !!!! I used to feel ice cold after a work out  …. now I’m learning I actually sweat when I work out and I enjoy it !!!! Anyhow …. what things have you guys learned to do in your own time ?!?!? PS I KNOW, I KNOW my hair is a hot mess … but considering how long it can take to get your hair done for a show ….. it’s kinda nice to switch it up a bit and throw in some Rock N Roll vibes  !!!!

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

"I used to feel ice cold after a work out…. now I’m learning I actually sweat when I work out and I enjoy it !!!!," she added for her roughly 26.1 million followers.

Gushing about her love for food, the singer also asked her followers what they have been learning on their own time.

In the earlier post, the pop star also revealed her love of crystals and how she has turned to collecting them throughout the pandemic.  

