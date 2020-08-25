Powerpuff Girls to return with a dark and gritty live-action reboot

The immensely popular animated series The Powerpuff Girls is making its way back in the spotlight with its dark and gritty live-action reboot.

According to reports, the Cartoon Network series after originally launching in 1998 is heading back to the small screens with a live-action reboot that comes with a darker twist instead of the chirpy, light-hearted superhero show it was once loved for.

The new remake will feature Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup in their twenties tackling with the problems getting tossed their way through the help of their superpowers.

As per Variety, the show will be throwing light on how the trio is living through distress owing to them losing their childhood through rigorous training to combat the bad guys.

The show will be getting executive produced and written by Diablo Cody alongside Heather Reigner.