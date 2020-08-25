Natalia Dyer slams the media for ‘oversexualizing’ her ‘Stranger Things’ costars

Hollywood star Natalia Dyer is stepping forward to talk about her critically-acclaimed show Stranger Things and how its success has had an adverse affect on her younger costars.

During an interview with The Independent, the actor admitted that her costars who grew up on the show have been negatively targeted by media which “oversexualized” them.

"There are so many layers going on here. I generally feel like, to me, it's oversexualizing them. I feel protective over the younger kids even though they're not kids anymore, they're teens,” she said.

The retro thriller set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana encircles a group of young teens fighting to save their hometown from mystical, supernatural creatures.

Dyer who plays Nancy Wheeler on the show, went on to say: "There must be a bigger concept behind it as to why. Just let people be the people that they are, without any judgment.”

Star of the show, Millie Bobby Brown who essays the role of Eleven has been the one most affected by the ‘inappropriate sexualization’ of the young actors as she was named by W Magazine as one of the ‘hottest’ actors while she was only 13.