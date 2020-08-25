Ellen DeGeneres’s guest says the host almost drove over her with her Porsche

American media personality Ellen DeGeneres managed to clear her name slightly with some employment perks and an aplogy but the fiasco is far from over.

According to a guest who appeared on The Ellen Show, the comedian almost drove over her mother in her Porsche and had also snubbed her during her show.

Julia Marie, 23, spoke to The Sun regarding the incident as she joined the discussion against the talk show host and her widely-known ‘kind’ façade.

Marie revealed how she had written to the show when she found out Justin Beiber was going to be on the show back in 2015.

“I was a very big Justin Bieber fan. I thought it would be a great opportunity to meet Ellen and be there when Justin was there. Obviously, my email was a success,” said Marie.

Following a plethora of extensive interviews, Marie and her mother were flown in from Wisconsin to Los Angeles.

“I had like three Skype interviews just for them to figure more about me. They wanted to know what my parents’ jobs are, what their names are,” she explained.

“That’s a lot of information to ask, so it was definitely more than just getting free tickets to the show.”

She further revealed how the producers had asked her not to expect a meeting with the singer as she would only be getting interviewed by DeGeneres.

Marie also said in her now-viral TikTok videos that despite her preaching kindness to others, DeGeneres herself is not “too kind.”

She went on to say that the producers had asked her whether she had stage fright and would be okay appearing in front of a large audience.

“Obviously I was so excited… I thought I would be on the Ellen show sitting next to Ellen herself,” she recalled.

“Once I got to the studio, we went through the artist entry and I had a dressing room with my name on it and food and snacks and everything else,” she said, adding that it was all “downhill” from there.

“Once we got to our dressing room, Ellen could care less that we were there. They actually locked us in my dressing room and told us we could not leave,” she said.

“He told me what I should wear and brought us down to her show. I got thrown into the audience like nothing was ever going to happen when, keep in mind, they told me I was going to be recorded and be in front of hundreds of people,” Marie added.

She went on to say that after the show was over, DeGeneres “went into her Porsche and just sped through. She almost ran my mom and I over because she was so trying to get out of her studio that day to go home.”

“Ellen spent thousands of dollars to send my mom and I to my studio and she could’ve cared less. I didn’t meet her. I wasn’t on the show or anything. They got my hopes up,” she said.

“We haven’t really watched her show. Being there is so much different than what you see on TV,” she told The Sun.

“Ellen just got into her Porsche and sped off. She didn’t talk to her fans or employees or anyone. The producer was just like, ‘Ope, there goes Ellen,” she said.

A representative of DeGeneres denied all claims made by Julia Marie.