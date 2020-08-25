Joaquin Phoenix urges animal lovers to go vegan as he teams up with PETA

Famed American actor Joaquin Phoenix has teamed up with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and encouraged the world to go vegan.

The Joker actor has for long been a vocal advocate for animal rights and is now sending a message across to all his fans to follow him in adopting a vegan diet.

People magazine while sharing the first new look at the new spot for his campaign, revealed his message for animal lovers in a video: "There's so much pain in the world that we are powerless over, but being party to animal suffering is not one of them.”

His message was accompanied with clip from PETA’s probe into a massive egg farm in the United States where severe overcrowding and painful euthanization methods were discovered.

"It's easy to escape personal responsibility by actively avoiding the truth. But I hope you will join me in rejecting animal cruelty," added the Oscar winner as he encouraged everyone to help eliminate animal cruelty from the world by adopting a vegan diet.