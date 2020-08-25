Megan Fox admits she was ‘angry’ over criticism that led her to a ‘self-imposed prison’

Acclaimed American actor Megan Fox wore her heart on her sleeve recently and talked about her journey in Hollywood and all the negativity she has received regarding her talent.

Getting candid with Refinery29, the Transformers actor spilled the beans on what she thinks about the film industry and the flak about her supposedly not ‘possessing enough talent.’

"I started getting really angry,” said the 34-year-old during the interview. "I was like, '[expletive] that,' why did I live for a decade thinking that I was [expletive] at something when I was actually pretty decent at it? That led to this realization that I’d been in a self-imposed prison for so much of my life.”

She went on to say that the hurdles that came in her way only made her stronger: "At the time, I would have appreciated some support; I was just stranded in open water on my own for so long.”

"However, that built up so much strength. To have to go through a challenge like that, the resiliency that I have and the ability to survive really negative things with no support from outside forces made me a better person. So, I don’t regret it,” she added.

She continued, saying there was "a bandwagon of absolute toxicity being spewed at [her] for years."

"But I appreciate the reversal of it. The culture is changing and society is changing, and a movie like [her upcoming project 'Rogue'] now has a place to shine and be appreciated,” she said.

"Why did I let myself get [expletive] on for something I knew wasn’t true? Why did I succumb to that? When you tell someone that they’re not good at something or that they’re deficient, they can absorb that and it can become their reality, and create a life that reflects that negative [expletive] that you spoke about them!"

"You’re speaking words over real people, who are permeable, who have hearts. Your negativity can influence them. Especially the sensitive ones! I’ll call myself one of them. We’re the ones who are influenced by your negativity because we’re so open. I’m not closed off. Those things affect me really deeply.”

She is now only looking ahead and letting go off the past.

"I don’t have to change how I look for roles. My vibration changed, so the roles that are coming to me are different. I sent out into the universe that I transcended to a new stage, so now all the scripts that are coming in for me are more elevated,” she said.

"They are different; they carry more gravity. I’m excited about that. I feel really comfortable with the space I’m in right now,” she added.

"You cannot be on social media all the time, checking your likes and your comments. You have to trust in what you’re doing, and in your purpose, and move forward,” she continued.

“You cannot be scrolling and go, 'Oh, people don’t like this,' or, 'They don’t like this hair color,' and then mold yourself to fit what a small group of people who have ever-changing opinions think about you. Don’t let that [expletive] guide you. That’s not a north star. That’s the devil,” she added.