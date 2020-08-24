Kanye West flies back to LA to reunite with Kim Kardashian after bipolar episode

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian seem to be back at enjoying some peace in their marital life as the rapper recently flew back to where the rest of his family resides.

West, 43, flew from Wyoming, where he was residing previously to focus on his presidential campaign, to LA on Thursday, August 20.

He reunited with the 39-year-old reality star and their four kids: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months.

“He is still busy working on his music and presidential campaign, but really missed the kids and flew to see them,” a source told PEOPLE.

“They are all spending the weekend at their Hidden Hills house and catching up as a family," it added.

Shortly after the reunion, Kardashian took to Instagram to post pictures of a recent family trip wherein featured her and her husband, sister Kourtney Kardashian and family friend Harry Hudson could be seen.

Another snapshot also shows the mother of four standing on a paddleboard beside their daughter North, 7.

The outing happened just a few days after West and Kardashian were seen kissing each other during his Sunday Service oncert in a video.

"WE'RE STEPPING OUT ON FAITH," he wrote alongside the never-before-seen clip.

Earlier, West was in the eye of storm after slamming his wife and her mother, Kris Jenner, in a series of controversial tweets.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained how the musician was having a bipolar disorder episode.