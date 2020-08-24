UK’s major political figures defend Meghan Markle over recent issues with the US elections

UK’s best and brightest political figure heads have rallied together in support of Meghan Markle as her comments on the US elections and politics cause uproar.

By the time that the All Women Vote Week virtual party came to a close, Meghan Markle had already become the subject of hate because of her comments regarding the severity of the US elections.

Reportedly, the Duchess called for all US voters to mobilize their ‘voices’ and remember "what's at stake" in the grand scheme of things.

However, soon after that, her comments began causing frenzy online, so much so that British TV host Piers Morgan called for the Duchess to be stripped of her title, in light of what he considers to be a "[spouting] off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way."

However, with the same flurry that hate began pouring in, many of Britain’s high ranking political figures rallied around her in support.

One of her most avid supporters was British history professor and author Kate Williams who claimed, "If those attacking #Meghan this morning actually WATCHED the video, they’d see she’s simply telling people to vote and take the election seriously.”

While activist and engineer Erica Joy Baker pointed out, "i don’t know who needs to hear this (i do) but meghan markle is a Black woman from the united states. it is a fools errand to try to prevent her from being political when her entire existence is political."

Not only esteemed political figure heads, but co-author of Finding Freedom Omid Scobie also spoke out against the blatant double standard at work, claiming that this amount of backlash was completely absent when Prince Andrew got caught up in the Jeffery Epstein scandal.

He claimed that he "Would love to occasionally see the tears and energy these morons spend on a non-working royal used on Prince Andrew's horrendous mess. Or is there nothing worse than a woman of colour with a voice?"

Even author Matt Haig called out trolls for going after the Duchess, claiming, that the public has "more problem with Meghan Markle being a person with an opinion than with Prince Andrew being an accused sex offender."



