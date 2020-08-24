Zack Snyder on Ben Affleck’s probable return as Batman in Justice League films

Good news for DC fans as the much-revered film director Zack Snyder expressed hope for Ben Affleck to reprise his portrayal of Batman.



After unleashing a wave of elation with his Snyder Cut trailer on Saturday at the FanDome event, the director made an appearance on the Reel In Motion YouTube channel where he spoke about the actor’s probable return for The Flash, as news had gotten out about it earlier.

Upon being asked whether he knew about Affleck possibly returning as Batman, Snyder gave a cryptic response shaking his head back and forth and then remarking "I was like 'that's amazing!'"

Reel In Motion then noted that this could perhaps mean another major commitment to Justice League which led to a smile emerging on Snyder’s face as he said: “Knock on wood.”



The chitchat around Affleck’s version of Batman had begun when it was reported that the actor had signed a contract to be involved in additional Batman appearances for HBO Max and Snyder’s Justice League films.