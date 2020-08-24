Ellen DeGeneres planning to talk about 'bullying' allegations publicly

Following the collapse of her global empire and social repute, Ellen DeGeneres is leaving no stone unturned in order to clear her name.

The Emmy Award winner in a video obtained by the Daily Mail, can be heard saying that she be holding conversations with her fans after the entire debacle that took place earlier.

"I will be talking to my fans,” she said in the video.

According to Entertainment Tonight, it hasn’t been confirmed exactly how the talk show host is planning to address the issue with her fans but will be talking about it in some way on her talk show.

The new season of the show will be premiering on September 14 after word got out about DeGeneres implementing new perks for her staff following the internal investigation by Warner Media regarding the ‘toxic workplace environment’ accusations.

The change was something DeGeneres and her senior team wanted to bring since a long time, considering how the crew produces more than 170 shows per year.

Earlier, Lassner said that The Ellen Show isn’t going anywhere despite WarnerMedia’s ongoing investigation.

As revealed by insiders, the new benefits package includes birthdays off and paid time for medical appointments and family matters for employees.

The package was announced after DeGeneres, 62, apologized for the inhumane behind-the-scenes incidents in an emotional Zoom call on Monday.