Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich welcome baby boy

American actor Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich welcomed a baby boy on August 20, it was revealed on Sunday.



A source spilled to People about the new addition in their family, claiming the new parents are extremely happy about their son’s birth.

"Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful. He's been an easy baby so far,” said the insider.

Back in April, the Glee star’s pregnancy was confirmed by People as a source shared the news claiming the actor and her entrepreneur husband had “always wanted to be parents.”

Michele’s journey to motherhood had been filled with quite a few bumps as the actor recently incurred the wrath of social media as well as her former Glee costars after Samantha Ware had alleged her of being ‘abusive’ and ‘manipulative’ on the sets of the show for the entire cast.