Sofia Richie 'feels good' as she jets off to celebrate 22nd birthday without Scott Disick

Sofia Richie jetted off to celebrate her birthday with her mom Diane, brother Miles, and a slew of her closest friends on Sunday.

Sofia Richie says '22 feels good' as she partied with mom Diane, brother Miles, and friends on a private jet for her birthday after finally calling it quits with Scott Disick



The model documented every moment of the extraordinary occasion on her Instagram Story, from boarding the luxe private jet to clinking glasses in flight.

Lionel Richie's daughter shared several photos and videos of her friends getting onto a private jet and heading off for a trip to celebrate her big day, and the group is having the best time EVER!



The pleasant moments were also shared on social media by different accounts, while some from like sofiarsupport_.

In the video, Sofia and her BFFs are partying, listening to music, and even did a bit of twerking in the sky!!



Prior to throwing on her birthday gear, Sofia had on a knotted white tee and a pair of grey bicycle shorts.

Her golden hair was, initially, parted down the middle and tied back into a low bun, until she let it loose to try on a party guest's bright pink cowboy hat.