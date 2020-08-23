Billie Eilish's appearance mocked by US politician

A US politician from Texas has been accused of mocking singer Billie Eilish's appearance.

Matt Mackowiak, who chairs the Republican Party in Travis County, Austin, share an image of Eilish with the caption "not normal".

Fans of the 18-year-old singer and Twitter followers of the politician asked him to explain his remarks because it seemed an insult to the 18-year-old singer unless he was referring to Eilish's achievements.

Billie Eilish had recently requested people to vote President Donald Trump out of the White House.

