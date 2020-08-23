Kate Middleton was helped by the Queen during her toughest parenting challenge

Unlike Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton’s relationship with Queen Elizabeth II has always been steady.



And as per the latest intel, the Duchess of Cambridge has often times sought help from the monarch for many of her parenting woes.

During an interview for True Royal’s Kate Middleton: Heir We Go Again documentary, royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed how Her Majesty shares a close bond with the duchess and they once had a heart-to-heart conversation during the family’s Christmas celebration in Sandringham.

"Kate was having a conversation with the Queen in which she confided that she had found being with George on her own, and not having a full-time nanny or a maternity nurse, very hard," Nicholl said, as quoted by the Mirror.

“William and Kate wanted to be hands on parents, and they did it until September and then they recruited a nanny,” she added.

The expert went on to say that Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton too was a big help when it came to helping with the kids: "One of the things that allows William and Kate to be so ordinary is the presence of the Middletons in their lives.”

"Carol is a regular through those golden gates at Kensington Palace, she whizzes through in her Land Rover. There is no security because everybody knows her. She turns up to help with bedtime and bath time. She is absolutely indispensable,” said Nicholl.