Fans think US rappers will diss Billie Eilish after recent interview

Billie Eilish fans believe that the singer would receive backlash after a recent interview in which she criticized rappers.



The singer accused rappers of lying about themselves and creating a false image of their wealth and lavish lifestyles.

The 18-year-old insisted that it is easy to see through people who claim to be rich but really aren't.

In an interview with Heat magazine, she said the song "Bad Guy" is more about people that are always lying about themselves. A lot of it is about a lot of artists right now, a lot of rappers.

She added, "I feel like pretty much all the rappers right now are lying, about how much money they have and about their house and their clothes etc."

Expressing her anger, she further said, "It's like, 'Shut up, you don't have this.' It's just annoying.

"And it's so easy to see through people when they talk about their money. They have nothing else, so that's all they talk about."



