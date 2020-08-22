Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan: Costars turn enemies after Twitter tirade

Following a cordial run together on Charmed, Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano have turned pointed their guns at each other.

The two have been engaged in a charged Twitter spat after the #MeToo activist hit out at the Democratic party and questioned its record.

“What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you [expletive],” wrote McGowan.

Milano was quick to respond as she came with all guns blazing with an extensive Twitter thread that listed examples in chronological order of all that the party has accomplished.

She went on to further label McGowan—a key activist of the #MeToo movement after she accused Harvey Weinstein—a ‘fraud’.

“Rose and anyone bleating the same “dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe” nonsense, your lies are going to hurt people less privileged than you. It’s the kind of thing an ACTUAL fraud would do. Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention seeking tweets,” said Milano.

McGowan hit back, writing: “You threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, ‘They don’t pay me enough to do this [expletive]!’ Appalling behavior on the daily. I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic [expletive]. Now, get off my coattails you [expletive] fraud.”

Soon after the tirade, the hashtag ‘#AlyssaMilanoIsALie’ came to the top on the micro-blogging website.

Blasting all those using the hashtag, Milano tweeted: “Do you think we can get #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend number 1 before I fall asleep? Everyone saying sweet things—I see you. Thank you. Everyone saying horrible things—I see you. [Expletive] off. Hurt people hurt people. Empowered people empower people. Loved people love people.”

Only six hours later, the hashtag became number one on the website.