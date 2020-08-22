Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big PR move for charity event back fires

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing the wrath once again as their latest charitable move seems to have backfired.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex incurred the wrath of royal fans after they were photographed providing key supplies to families in need through an LA-based charity Baby2Baby.

According to reports, the couple had seemingly brought along a photographer with them to take pictures as they delved into the generous spirits.

A fan in the United States wrote on Twitter: "Baby2Baby is one of the the MOST celebrity heavy charities in LA. The work they do is amazing, but for moms in Hollywood, it’s the essential social event of the year. A savvy, but transparent move. Also, it’s tacky to openly bring your own photographer to a volunteer opportunity."

Another user added: "Yes, very well put! It doesn’t come across particularly well to bring your personal photographer along with you.”

"HQ pics, private photographer... if that’s not PR, I don’t know what it is,” chimed in another.

The photos of the former royals were shared on the Baby2Baby Instagram page, credited to 'Christian Monterrosa for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex'.