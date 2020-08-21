Ben Affleck to reprise role of Batman in 'The Flash'

Good news for Ben Affleck fans as the actor is all set to return as Batman.

According to a report, the actor make the comeback as the caped crusader in a new film titled "The Flash".

The report further said that Michael Keaton would also return as Batman.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, the upcoming DC film will see both Affleck and Keaton reprise their roles.

Affleck first took up the task in 2016 while Keaton was famously the lead in 1989 and 1992.

Vanity Fair reported The Flash will fly through multiple dimensions in which he encounters different versions of Batman.

The publication reported that the film will not disrupt the new Batman film starring Robert Pattinson as the lead.

Talking about Affleck’s return, Muschietti said: “His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong, which is his masculinity—because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline —but he’s also very vulnerable.

"He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance.”

He added: “He’s a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry [Allen] and Affleck’s [Bruce] Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before. It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in. I’m glad to be collaborating with someone who has been on both sides of the camera, too…he understands.”