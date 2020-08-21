close
Fri Aug 21, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 21, 2020

Sofia Richie's break-up with Scott Disick affects her friendship with Kylie Jenner?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Aug 21, 2020

Sofia Richie recently ended her on/off romance with Scott Disick, who  shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with Kylie's sister Kourtney Kardashian.

As per new reports, Scott - who has been spending much of his time with Kourtney and their children - will not affect Sofia's friendship with Kylie Jenner as they both have a long history and a bond. 

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Scott and Sofia are "no longer speaking" after "Scott officially called their relationship off".

They have reportedly been off and on for two months. The 21-year-old star really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott, 37,  officially called it off recently and they're no longer speaking.

Previously it was reported that their age difference ultimately became an issue for the celebrity duo.

Scott and Sofia have previously split and then quickly reconciled their differences. But on this occasion, it appears their relationship is over for good.

