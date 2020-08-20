FM Qureshi leaves for 'very important' China visit

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left for Beijing for a "very important" one-day official visit, Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

“I had the discussion regarding the China visit with Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday [Wednesday]. The aim of the visit is to project Pakistan's political and military leadership's vision,” FM Qureshi said in a video message.

During the visit, the foreign minister will hold meetings with the Chinese leadership and attend the second round of the 'Pak-China-Strategic Dialogue' in Hainan.

Qureshi will lead the Pakistani delegation, while the Chinese delegation will be led by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The first meeting of the Dialogue was held in March last year, a Foreign Office press release said.



The two countries will also focus on the promotion of bilateral cooperation in various fields, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Phase-II.



The Foreign Office in its statement said the visit would play an important role in further strengthening Pakistan-China “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” and deepen strategic communication and coordination with China on a range of issues.

"Pakistan and China are the closest friends and staunch partners. Their time-tested friendship is based on unparalleled mutual trust, understanding, and commonality of interests. Both sides are fully committed to building closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future," read the official communique.