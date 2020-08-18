Trump to pardon US women's suffrage hero Susan B. Anthony

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Tuesday marked the 100th anniversary of US women getting the right to vote by announcing a pardon for Susan B. Anthony, who was arrested for voting in 1872.

At a White House event to celebrate the centenary of the 19th Amendment ending the exclusion of women from voting, Trump said he would sign a "full and complete pardon" for Anthony later in the day.

Anthony was arrested in Rochester, New York and later convicted. She refused to pay the fine, making her an icon of the women's suffrage movement.

"What took so long?" Trump said as he announced the pardon.

Trump, who faces a difficult reelection November 3 against Democrat Joe Biden, is working to build support among women, especially what he says are "suburban housewives" living in fear of seeing low-income housing built in their neighborhoods.