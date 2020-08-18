Nicole Kidman shares exciting news about 'Big Little Lies' season three

Nicole Kidman has made exciting revelations about 'Big Little Lies', saying that she wouldn't say no to another series of the award-winning show.

The Hollywood star, in an interview published in HELLO! magazine, opened up about the possibility of another series of the famous show.

She revealed: "We'd love to do it," adding , "it's lovely when you have two seasons to have the possibility of another and to spend all of that time together and enjoy it. That's exceptional."



Nicole plays Celeste Wright in the show, alongside Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley.



Both Nicole and Reese were also producers on the show, which is based on the book by Australian author Liane Moriarty.



The mother-of-two is currently out in Australia where she is filming the TV adaptation of 'Nine Perfect Strangers'.



Nicole was named Best Actress at the 2017 Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Celeste. The actress dedicated the accolade to her daughters, Sunday, 12, and Faith, nine.