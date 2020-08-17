Ellen DeGeneres' ex Anne Heche breaks silence on toxic workplace claims

Ellen DeGeneres' ex ladylove Anne Heche came forth giving her two cents on the 'toxic workplace' claims engulfing the TV show host lately.

“I haven’t spoken to Ellen in years. I’d listen to the people who have,” Heche, 51, told Mr. Warburton magazine for its cover story.

She went to describe her nearly four-year relationship with Ellen as “a beautiful part” of her life that she wears “with honour” but hinted that there might be something to the complaints surrounding the Ellen show, which have raised a lot of eyebrows in concern.

"If I’m standing someplace and I don’t like what’s going on there and I stay there, it’s my fault,” Heche said, who dated Ellen from 1997 to 2000.

“So what are the actions that got me there and why can’t I get out of it easily if that’s not something that I want to be engaged in?”

She added, “Ellen is standing where she walks, and that is hers to continue that journey.”

Previously, as many as 36 former employees came forth calling out Ellen's daytime show.

They slammed the host for promoting a toxic workplace environment on the sets of the show and having unrealistic demands from them.