Pakistan’s first digital city to be established in KP: report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is aiming at 30,000 jobs as it is almost ready to launch the Pakistan Digital City, the country's first such initiative, an official told Arab News.

The Pakistan Digital City — aimed to serve as a hub for high technology, innovation, and create thousands of new jobs in the sector — will be established in the KP's Haripur district.

In 2018, the provincial government had launched the “Digital KP” policy in a bid to create jobs for youth in the digital economy.

“The master planning and designing will be finalized by the end of October this year,” Zahoor Shah Marwat of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board told the publication.

“Potential investors, including software houses, technology incubators, electronic manufacturers, mobile, computer, and communications equipment manufacturers will be invited to establish their facilities,” the official said.

The KP official said that the hub could generate nearly 30,000 new jobs at about 20 various high-tech operations.

During a visit to the site in July, former chief of Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus had said, “extremely encouraged to see the work Zia Ullah Bangash [Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science & Technology and Information Technology] and his team are doing for the betterment of the youth in the region.”

“Pakistan Digital City will help bring fantastic new opportunities for Tech companies and the people of KP and Pakistan alike,” she added.

Meanwhile, the IT sector's experts said that the digital city would bring about an “IT revolution” if it gives an opportunity to fresh talent.

“Currently, the government has no job opportunities for thousands of computer science graduates who complete their higher studies in IT at the country’s universities,” Aftab Jahan, an IT expert, and owner of Elite Technology Abbottabad told Arab News.

“My students often ask me what will be their future after graduation and receiving degrees in IT and computer science? The digital city will offer opportunities to our young professionals to get experience and demonstrate their skills,” she said.