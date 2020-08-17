Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in skintight spaghetti strap bodysuit

Kylie Jenner, who turned 23 last week, has shared a series of snaps on Instagram after Turks and Caicos trip where she celebrated her birthday.



The make-up mogul's selfie game seems to be flawless and unparalleled as she lit up the interwebs yet again with a scintillating spread of images on Sunday.



The reality star's black-and-white skintight bodysuit, reminiscent of alligator skin, featured a super low cutout in the back, along with smaller cutouts down the sides.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star milked every angle in the trio of pictures, making sure to showcase her eye-popping curves.

The super celebrity captioned the post simply with, 'brown eyed girl' along with a twinkle emoji.



In the first image, the beauty mogul locks eyes with the camera, as she grasps the tips of her long crimped ponytail.



The other shots see Kylie displaying her posterior, as she stands at the railing of a grand stone interior.

Her only accessories were gold hoop earrings and a fancy looking gold watch.