Elizabeth Debicki set to play Princess Diana in final series of 'The Crown'

Actress Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two series of Netflix drama 'The Crown'.

The Australian actress will replace Emma Corrin in the role for series five and six.

The 'Night Manager' star, in a statement posted on the official Twitter page of 'The Crown', said: "Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many."



The 29-year-old continued: "It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."



The actress is known for her role as Jed Marshall in 2016's hit drama 'The Night Manager'.

Debicki has also shown her skills in Leonardo DiCaprio starrer 'The Great Gatsby', Sir Steve McQueen's film 'Widows' and Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'.



She will next be seen in Christopher Nolan's highly-anticipated new film 'Tenet', which is set to be the biggest release since UK cinemas reopened from lockdown when it hits the big screen later this month.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Jonathan Pryce will take over from Tobias Menzies to play the Duke of Edinburgh for the final two series of the big-budget show.