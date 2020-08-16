Angelina Jolie searching for a new house in London

Angelina Jolie is hunting a new house in London as part of her plan to move to the United Kingdom.

According to reports, actress intends to buy a property where she and Brad Pitt one lived.

A report in Mirror UK said Angelina Jolie is eyeing properties in London's plush Richmond suburb.

The area previously homed Angelina and Brad when they were filming in England back in 2011.

"She believes it’s a perfect environment for the kids, from a cultural standpoint and educationally," an insider said.

The source claims she is looking at properties in the South-West London location "as well as the logistics of how this would be workable once lockdown is lifted."