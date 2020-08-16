Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul visiting Pakistan on 18th of August?

A video of Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrays titular role in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, is making rounds on social media wherein he announces to visit Pakistan on August 18.



In the short video clip, Altan could be heard saying that he will visit Pakistan to meet make-a-wish children.

He says, “Hello Pakistan, I will be meeting make-a-wish children on 18th of August, see you soon.”

The video has been shared thousands of times on the fan pages on social media.

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul has won the hearts of fans across the world especially in Pakistan with his outstanding performance in the historic drama series.

Earlier, Altan Duzyatan visited the Consulate General of Pakistan in Istanbul and wished his Pakistani fans a very Happy Independence Day on August 14.

Pakistani consulate in Istanbul shared adorable photos of Ertugrul's visit and thanked the actor for it.

“Thank you to @eadksk__ for visiting our #Consulate General Today. You’re undoubtedly the most famous #Turkish Artist in #Pakistan right now and we wish you all the best in your future projects! #EyWallah,” the Pakistani consulate office tweeted with adorable photos.