Cardi B wants Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president in 2024

Cardi B's recently made suggestion is something we can all give a nod of approval to!

The American rapper turned to her social media to urge her fellow Bronx native Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president once she turned 35.

The rapper retweeted a clip from AOC’s Instagram page where she can be seen explaining how it took for her to become a congresswoman to afford dental care, with Cardi B’s hit Bodak Yellow playing at the back.

“She better run for president when she turns 35,” the rapper wrote.

AOC’s potential has been recognized by not just her well-wishers but also her adversaries as US President Donald Trump too asserted that she could easily defeat Sen. Chuck Schumer.

“Schumer’s going to get beaten by her. She’s going to run against Schumer, and he knows that and he’s going to get beaten by her unless you can talk her out of doing it. He has no chance,” Trump told Fox Business.

“Chuck Schumer will be, in my opinion. AOC will run against Chuck Schumer for the Senate. Yeah, I mean, I think. And I think she’ll win,” he added.