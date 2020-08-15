Reese Witherspoon wanted to be the first female president of the United States

Reese Witherspoon detailed why that is the reason she will be rooting for Kamala Harris

American actress Reese Witherspoon has been ruling over the industry with her remarkable acting prowess.

However, there were some dreams of the Legally Blonde actor that remain unfulfilled to date, having nothing to do with acting.

While taking a trip down memory lane, the actor posted a photo of herself as a kid and wrote a touching caption where she revealed she had once dreamt of becoming the first female president of the United States.

“I woke up this morning thinking about a moment from my childhood. “In the 3rd grade our teacher asked us what we wanted to be when we grew up. I raised my hand and said, ‘I want to be the first female president of the United States of America’,” she wrote.

“Some of the kids laughed, but my teacher looked me in the eye and said, ‘I will be the first person to vote for you, Reese’,” she added.

She then went on to detail why that is the reason she will be rooting for Kamala Harris in the general elections in November.

“My thoughts today are with women in our country, especially the young Black and brown girls of our nation who have watched their mothers hold up their families, their communities, their cities, their states,” she said.

“Now you know that YOU too can work hard, dedicate your life to service, and show up every day to help others, and YOU can RISE to become a Vice Presidential nominee in the United States of America. Today is a truly historic day!"