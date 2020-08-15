Gunmen wound Afghan peace deal negotiator in Kabul

Gunmen opened fire on Fawzia Koofi and her sister on Friday when they were returning from a meeting. Photo: AFP

KABUL: A member of the Afghan negotiating team, Fawzia Koofi was wounded in a gun attack near Kabul, officials said Saturday.



No group has claimed the attack so far.



Gunmen opened fire on Koofi and her sister on Friday when they were returning from a meeting to offer condolences in the province of Parwan, interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told AFP.

The attack took place when the two women had got out of their car to purchase something, Arian said.

Koofi, a member of parliament was shot in her right hand, he said, adding that she was in a stable condition.

The chief negotiator of Afghan negotiating team, Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, confirmed the attack on Koofi.

He said security agencies were investigating the incident.

The politician survived a previous assassination attempt in 2010, when gunmen fired at her as she was returning to Kabul after a function for International Women's Day.

Koofi, a former deputy speaker of parliament, is one of the four women negotiators in the Afghan negotiating team.

The group will soon start talks with the Taliban aimed at ending the conflict that has ravaged Afghanistan for 19 years.