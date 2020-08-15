Meghan Markle's links with Jacinda Arden are a possible hint at her future in politics

Jacinda Ardern and Meghan Markle became ‘fast friends’ after they met during the latter’s 2018 tour

After saying goodbye to her acting career as well as her life as a royal, Meghan Markle seems to be eyeing the political path, as suggested by some royal experts.

Even since the former actor became one of the most influential public figures around the world, following her marriage with Prince Harry, there has been speculation about the Duchess of Sussex heading towards the world of politics next.

One big hint was given in Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durad’s new book, Finding Freedom, that details her friendship with some of her high-profile friends, including the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern.

According to the book, Ardern and Markle became ‘fast friends’ after they met during the latter’s 2018 tour to New Zealand.

Markle had been pregnant with Archie at the time while Ardern had only recently given birth to her daughter Neve. Speaking about that, Ardern had heaped praises on the former royal, saying: "Pregnancy is an often-tiring time but the way she gave everything her all was incredible. She's an amazing woman and I'm so glad to have gotten to know her."

After Markle gave birth, Ardern had sent her a flower arrangement as a congratulatory gesture as well, after which the two have reportedly maintained contact through emails.

Markle too has been generously praising the Kiwi premier as she lauded her leadership role during the coronavirus pandemic during an earlier summit.

"We can take inspiration from women like Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who brought New Zealand together to swiftly and wholly tackle Covid-19,” said Markle.

Apart from that, another key figure that Markle has a great rapport with is Canada’s Fist Lady, Sophie Trudeau, as they had a somewhat similar story.

According to Scobie and Durand: "Sophie had given up a career in television, where she had been working as a correspondent on CTV's eTalk, to take on a more formal role alongside her husband as they hit the campaign trail.”

"The pair became fast email friends, Meghan was interested to hear how Sophie had successfully made the move from an entertainment news correspondent to much-beloved First Lady, all while skillfully dodging controversy,” the writers continue.

That being said, a report that came out in June this year also claimed that Markle hasn’t completely shut down the possibility of her career in politics.

Penny Junor, royal expert and biographer was quoted opening up about whether or not the royal family would have reservations if the duchess were to run for president in the future.

"I imagine they would be very relaxed about Meghan pursuing her political aspirations. She is no longer a working member of the family so is free to do whatever she wants, provided she doesn’t use her royal connection. But she is so well-known she wouldn’t need to,” she said.