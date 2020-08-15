Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez buy $40 million waterfront home in Miami: report

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly purchased a $40 million waterfront mansion on Star Island in Miami Beach.



Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, splashed out on the multi-million dollar mansion, which reportedly spans across 86 acres and has 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.



The singer and the basketball player could soon be neighbours with the celebrities, including world's social elite, business tycoons and billionaires, as they have reportedly snapped up a property in the ultra-exclusive postcode.



It has a contemporary modern yet homely feel, with the interior boasting opulent chandeliers, rich wood panelling in the wine room and floor to ceiling windows, while the kitchen is kitted out to an industrial standard.

The main residence has 10 bedrooms, four of which are on the second floor and can be accessed via an elevator, 10 bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. Key design features include stunning fireplaces, gleaming wooden floors and spotlights.

The duo has a penchant for real estate and recently flipped another Miami home with the help of Chip and Joanna Gaines. The former Yankee also sold his Hollywood Hills home for $4.4 million last September after purchasing it from Meryl Streep in 2014.



Most recently, the 'Let’s Get Loud' singer was reported to have purchased an eco-friendly home for $1.365 million in Los Angeles this July.