Esra Bilgic wishes Pakistani fans on 74th Independence Day

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has felicitated Pakistani nation on the 74th Independence Day on Friday.
In a video message, Esra, who essays the lead role of Halime Sultan in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi, said, “I am Esra Bilgic and on this 14th August, I would like to personally wish you all Jashn-e-Azadi Mubarak. Pakistan Zindabad.”
The nation is celebrating 74th Independence Day today (Friday) with renewed resolve to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.
The day dawned with thirty-one gun salutes in the federal capital and twenty-one gun salutes in the provincial headquarters.
Prayers are being offered for security and progress of Pakistan and well-being of the people.