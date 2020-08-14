close
Fri Aug 14, 2020
August 14, 2020

Esra Bilgic wishes Pakistani fans on 74th Independence Day

Fri, Aug 14, 2020
Esra Bilgic wishes Pakistani fans on 73rd Independence Day

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has felicitated Pakistani nation on the 74th Independence Day on Friday.

In a video message, Esra, who essays the lead role of Halime Sultan in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi, said, “I am Esra Bilgic and on this 14th August, I would like to personally wish you all Jashn-e-Azadi Mubarak. Pakistan Zindabad.”

The nation is celebrating 74th Independence Day today (Friday) with renewed resolve to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day dawned with thirty-one gun salutes in the federal capital and twenty-one gun salutes in the provincial headquarters.

Prayers are being offered for security and progress of Pakistan and well-being of the people. 

