'Star Wars' holiday special to debut on Disney+ with Legos

A new 'Star Wars' holiday special, produced with Legos, will debut on Disney+ streaming service in November, it was announce on Thursday.



The special will feature Rey and other characters from the most recent 'Star Wars' movie trilogy. It will take place on Chewbacca’s home planet of Kashyyyk and focus on Life Day, an important holiday in the galaxy far, far away.

Life Day was first introduced in a 1978 'Star Wars' holiday variety special that was widely panned by TV audiences.



In the new special, the heroine Rey sets out on an adventure with the droid BB-8 and is “hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history,” Disney said in a statement.

The likes of Rey, Finn, Luke, Vader, Obi-Wan, Yoda, and Mace Windu will all be involved in the 'LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special', and a few of the characters will even be voiced by the original actors.

The story of the special will see Rey and BB-8 on a quest to “gain a deeper knowledge of the Force, but their visit to a mysterious Jedi Temple sends them careening through time and space.”