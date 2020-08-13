close
Wed Aug 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 13, 2020

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry received a racist letter with 'unidentified white powder'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 13, 2020
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry received a racist letter with 'unidentified white powder'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were once sent a racist letter accompanied with an 'unidentified white powder,' write  royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in new book Finding Freedom.

The letter was intercepted by their security team as the couple traveled to Scotland a few months prior to their wedding. 

Meghan and Harry "received an unusually high number of threats," the book adds, prompting an intensive security training for Meghan.

The  training included coaching Meghan on what to do should she be kidnapped, and advised her on how to "develop a relationship with the enemy." The Duchess also had to learn "how to drive a car while in pursuit."

Although, Meghan was "grateful" to receive the security training, the whole experience was deeply distressing for her as she found it "extremely intense and scary."

The letter was filled with "racist musings," the authors added, as reported by the Independent. 

Later, the white powder turned out to be harmless. 

However it caused immense trauma to Meghan and Harry who were terrified as the former even struggled to sleep that night.

Latest News

More From Entertainment